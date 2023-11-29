Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Sells 3,600 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 154,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.