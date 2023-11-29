Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

