Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nasdaq by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,175,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after buying an additional 216,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

