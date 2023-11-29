Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,550.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £115.50 ($145.89) and last traded at £115.50 ($145.89), with a volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at £115.50 ($145.89).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,767.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,847.57. The firm has a market cap of £12.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.24.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
