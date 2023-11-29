Natixis Acquires 156,770 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,770 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MetLife were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

