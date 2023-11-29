Natixis Acquires 65,629 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Natixis grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,058,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 234,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

