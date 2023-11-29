Natixis Acquires 8,124 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

PXD opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.