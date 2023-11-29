Natixis Buys 1,489,716 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489,716 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.72% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

