Natixis Buys 318,890 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 356.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 318,890 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

