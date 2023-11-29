Natixis Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3,094.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cintas were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $554.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $559.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

