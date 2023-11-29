Natixis Has $29.60 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natixis raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1,216.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $29,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ELV opened at $469.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.29 and its 200 day moving average is $454.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

