Natixis Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

