Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Natixis raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TLT opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

