Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Natixis raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TLT opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.