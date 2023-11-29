Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 545 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after buying an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,134 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 16,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $56.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

