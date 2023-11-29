Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stantec were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Natixis grew its position in shares of Stantec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stantec by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Stantec by 66.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,369. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

