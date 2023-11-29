Natixis Investment Managers International Has $103,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 135,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69.
TEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
