Natixis Investment Managers International Has $128,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after purchasing an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after buying an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $16,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,369 shares in the company, valued at $132,314,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $6,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 964,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,699,611.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $16,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,327 shares of company stock valued at $42,568,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $122.19. 18,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

