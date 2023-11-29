Natixis Investment Managers International Has $188,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,400,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 234.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,389,000 after purchasing an additional 213,022 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 506,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

