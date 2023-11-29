Natixis Investment Managers International Has $221,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 202,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,351. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

