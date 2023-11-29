Natixis Investment Managers International Has $559,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.42. 21,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,868. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.39 and a twelve month high of $231.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

