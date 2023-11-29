Natixis Investment Managers International Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CYBR traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,760. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $199.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

