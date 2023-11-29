Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $154.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

