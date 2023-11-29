Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 256,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,779. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

