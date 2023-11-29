Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 101 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.16 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

