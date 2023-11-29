Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 110 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.86. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

