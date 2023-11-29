Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,185 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Crown were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Crown Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. 39,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

