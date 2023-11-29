Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 13,585 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Aramark were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 216,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,070. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $33.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

