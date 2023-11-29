Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,405 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after buying an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,353. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.