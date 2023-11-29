Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 547 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in APi Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. 41,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

