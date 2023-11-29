Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 80 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.60. 283,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

