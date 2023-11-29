Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 82 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

LH stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,956. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.