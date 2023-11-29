Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 90 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in STERIS were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.25. 30,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average is $217.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

