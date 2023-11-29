Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.49. 18,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,770. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

