Natixis Purchases 203,318 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 784.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 203,318 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in NIKE were worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.