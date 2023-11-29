Natixis Raises Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Natixis grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 139.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $149,055.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $149,055.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,072,117. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

