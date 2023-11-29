Natixis Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 204.6% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

