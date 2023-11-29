Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

