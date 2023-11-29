NBT Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 243.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 22.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

