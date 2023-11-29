NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

NetApp Stock Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $11.91 on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares in the company, valued at $21,327,298.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,327,298.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

