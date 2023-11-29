NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 62,979 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NetApp by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,621,000 after buying an additional 198,239 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,943,000 after buying an additional 112,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $352,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,136 shares in the company, valued at $21,327,298.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

