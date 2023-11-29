NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

