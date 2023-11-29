New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NGD stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24. New Gold has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

