NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $524.00

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $524.00 and last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 2892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $522.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.20 and a 200 day moving average of $447.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NewMarket by 62.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

