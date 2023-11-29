NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.66. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.32.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.3236253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

