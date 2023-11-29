NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NL Industries Price Performance
NYSE NL opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
