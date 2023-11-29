NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Price Performance

NYSE NL opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NL Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NL Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NL Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.