Northeast Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $861,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,358,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,965,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,392,000 after purchasing an additional 189,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.