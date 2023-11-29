Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

