Numerai GP LLC Invests $158,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,503,240.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at $48,314,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,576 shares of company stock worth $1,346,076. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

