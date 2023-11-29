Numerai GP LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

