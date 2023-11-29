Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.27. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

